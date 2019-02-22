LeBron James Gets Meek Mill & 2 Chainz For Season Premiere Of HBO’s ‘The Shop’

HBO’s The Shop features hosts LeBron James and his buddy Maverick Carter chopping it up with a who’s who of entertainers and star athletes. Season 2 arrives in March and the premiere episode will feature rapper Meek Mill and 2 Chainz.

The talk show and unscripted series debuted last year and its new season kicks off Friday, March 1 at 10:30PM ET. Presented the HBO and Bron’s digital company Interrupted, the episode’s lineup also includes appearances from Antonio Brown, Jamie Foxx, Anthony Davis and Jerrod Carmichael.

Expect King James and the Hairweave Killer to talk up ‘Rap Or Go To The League,’ the Atlanta rapper’s new album that the NBA superstar is A&R’ing.

The premiere episode was filmed in Charlotte during NBA All-Star Weekend.

