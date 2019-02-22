One person is dead and four others are hurt after a shooting in West Baltimore.

According to Baltimore City Police, shots were fired after 6 p.m. near Pennsylvania Avenue and Bloom Street. Two victims were found at the location, while another was found near Pennsylvania and School Street. Another victim was found in the 1800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue and a final victim found on North Avenue and Monroe Street. All victims are males ranging in ages 19-46.

Despite all bodies being spread out, investigators believe all the male victims were shot in the 500 block of Bloom St.

Police believe there is at least one suspect.

Source: WBAL-TV

1 Dead, 4 Hurt After Shooting in West Baltimore was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: