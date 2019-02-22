KTLA Anchor Chris Burrous Dies After Putting Crystal Meth In Anus

We would like to warn readers that this story has a number of details some may find disturbing. KTLA anchor Chirs Burrous died from an overdose of crystal meth that was inserted in his anus.

According to the L.A. County Medical Examiner, Burrous died from methamphetamine toxicity after being found unresponsive in a Glendale motel on December 28. The manner of death is listed as accidental.

According to the death investigation, officials say Burrous worked his shift at KTLA, and then left early for the day complaining he felt ill.

Instead of going home, he set up a meeting with a man at a motel in Glendale for an afternoon of hardcore sex. The two allegedly met on Grindr and had hooked up multiple times in the past.

When the companion arrived, Burrous allegedly answered the door fully nude, and had set up the room with “DJ style” lighting, S&M toys, lubrication jelly and a massage bench. The two men allegedly engaged in various forms of sexual activities, including anal and oral sex.

The outlet adds that the 43-year-old news man inserted a pair of crystal meth rocks into his anus and engaged in rough sex acts with his date. Burrous used a number of drugs according to the outlet’s reporting.

Burrous leaves behind a wife and one daughter.

