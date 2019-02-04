Oh That’s Definitely T.I.’s Daughter! Deyjah Harris Wanted All The Smoke In This Hilarious Prank Gone Viral

Deyjah Harris is most definitely T.I.’s kid.

The 17-year-old went viral over the weekend after comedian Funny Marco included her in a hilarious skit where he randomly told people they were “rude for what they did.” Approaching Deyjah’s little brother, King, Marco told the 14-year-old “what you did was disrespectful.” Confused, King stepped away, at which point Deyjah stepped up with ALL the energy. Watch the clip below.

Social media thought the prank was funny as hell in general because people didn’t know what the hell was going on—but, a part from that, the point where Deyjah stands in front of her little brother and approaches Marco, a stranger, without any hesitation has Black Twitter applauding the teen.

Proud father T.I. hit Instagram to praise his daughter too, saying “My baby @princess_of_da_south DONT PLAY u hear me?!?!?! @funnymarco u was gin get your unadulterated issue from this bunch sir!!! #UgotTheRightOnesBabyyyyUhhhHuhh -RayCharles voice.” See his repost below.

Meet King’s big sis in the pics to follow—also, doesn’t she look just like her dad? Chime in.

