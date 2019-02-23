A Cook County judge has reportedly set bail at $1 million for R. Kelly, who is charged with sexually abusing four people, including three minors, from 1998 to 2010.
According to CNN, the judge set the bail amount on Saturday and under the terms of his bond, Kelly must surrender his passport and may not have contact with anyone under 18.
Kelly turned himself in to Chicago police on Friday. He was indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse — a class two felony — involving four alleged victims.
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx spoke to the media on Saturday after R.Kelly bond court and shared detailed the charges.
R. Kelly’s Bail Set At $1 Million For Sex Abuse Charges was originally published on tlcnaptown.hellobeautiful.com