Serena Williams Appointed To Join Poshmark’s Board Of Directors

Serena Williams’ influence spans past the sports world. She’s making a name for herself in the fashion industry as well. Last year Williams launched her own clothing line and this year she’s continuing to make power moves in fashion. According to CNBC, Williams has been appointed to join Poshmark’s board of directors.

Poshmark is an online platform created for people across the country to sell their new and used clothing, the news outlet writes. It was founded by Manish Chandra, Tracy Sun, Gautam Golwala, and Chetan Pungaliya in 2011. The marketplace sellers collectively garnered $1 billion since the company was founded. The company is valued at nearly $600 million. Chandra—who serves as the company’s CEO—says that he believes Williams can take the brand to the next level.

“What triggered my initial interest [in Williams], is there are very few people who have that focus on excellence. What we are trying to build is a very diverse, independent board, people who can guide us to the next level of growth,” said Chandra in a statement. “Seeing she had the right experience, and the passion for fashion, that’s the way we looked at it.” He also added that the platform was developed by a team of strong women like Williams.

The tennis star is beyond excited to join the Poshmark team. She said she’s been shopping on the platform for years. “I’m really excited to join Poshmark because it really speaks to my core values,” said Williams in a statement, according to Ad Week. “They really believe in so many different aspects of my life that I am not only living but I’m also preaching.”

Williams is using Poshmark as an avenue for social good. She recently built her own closet on the platform and the proceeds from purchased items will go to the Yetunde Price Resource Center; an organization that she founded in memory of her sister who was fatally shot in Compton in 2003. The organization provides resources and programs for victims of direct or indirect senseless violence.

