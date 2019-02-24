Ja Rule Performed At NBA Halftime Show, Giannis Had To Get Practice Shots Up, Though [Video]

Ja Rule caught another L, despite what he might tell you (and tweet). The Queens rapper was booked for a performance at a 90’s themed NBA halftime show for the Milwaukee Bucks—and it didn’t go too well.

You knew ish was going to go left when Ja Rule had to mention that it was 90’s night but he doesn’t consider himself a 90’s artist (awkward).

Ja Rule just did the @bucks 90s night halftime show and well… 😳 pic.twitter.com/efa7fpgTAA — Complex (@Complex) February 24, 2019

The real comedy is the Milwaukee Bucks, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, putting up shots while Ja was still busy performing. Bruh!

There’s a good 3.5 minutes left of halftime, Ja Rule is mid-song and Giannis is already out shooting. pic.twitter.com/sPoyVnpI7x — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 24, 2019

Giannis taking practice shots in the middle of a Ja Rule halftime show is something I never thought I’d see. pic.twitter.com/fYZ7qSL2N3 — Julian Andrews (@julian_andrews_) February 24, 2019

To be fair, no one goes to NBA games to watch the halftime show. But man, this is painful.

The moment Ja Rule realised he is completely irrelevant now pic.twitter.com/YpLA3xQ4Bp — Kev (@Kevslfc) February 24, 2019

The Bucks did beat the Timberwolves, though. Speaking of, the latter even got a Fyre Festival joke in.

We too were hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead astray!!! pic.twitter.com/l9rhElC52d — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 24, 2019

Also, Ja had something to say regarding all the slander.

Y’all really be on my dick… 😭 let’s be CLEAR my sound was fucked up at first and didn’t come on when it was supposed to but I rocked that bitch… thanks for the love Milwaukee!!! Great win my streak continues… lol — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) February 24, 2019

You just jinx yourself talking to the GOD this way… your CURSED NOW!!! You won’t win a championship for the next 30 years… AND KAT IS LEAVING!!! Apologize and I’ll lift the CURSE!!! 😘 kiss of death… https://t.co/RzUn4vKx2Y — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) February 24, 2019

Ja Rule Performed At NBA Halftime Show, Giannis Had To Get Practice Shots Up, Though [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

