MACRO Media Company Signs First-Look Deal With Warner Bros.

“It offers MACRO an unparalleled opportunity to expand our reach and further our mission of identifying and producing authentic stories by and about people of color,” said Charles D. King, Founder, MACRO.

Charles D. King—the producer behind pivotal films like Fences, Mudbound and Sorry to Bother You—recently made a power move in the entertainment industry. According to Deadline, King’s media company MACRO has inked a first-look deal with Warner Bros.

King believes the partnership with Warner Bros. will be instrumental in helping people of color authentically bring their narratives to the big screen, the news outlet writes. One of the projects that King is currently working on through his production company is a film entitled Jesus Was My Homeboy, which is about the life story of Black Panther Party member Fred Hampton. Director Ryan Coogler and WB will work on the project as well. Actors Lakeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya may star in the film.

Through the deal with Warner Bros., King wants to bring more stories like these to the forefront. “We are thrilled to join forces with Warner Bros. Pictures and their visionary leadership team whose bold choices have led to some of our industry’s most successful and impactful films,” said King in a statement, according to the news outlet. “This expertise, combined with WarnerMedia and AT&T’s global assets and distribution, offers MACRO an unparalleled opportunity to expand our reach and further our mission of identifying and producing authentic stories by and about people of color.”

The Warner Bros. leadership team is excited about working with MACRO. WB Production Head Courtenay Valenti and the studio’s chairman Toby Emmerich said that they are looking forward to producing films that “highlight the authenticity and importance of diversity.”

Black producers are landing major production deals. In January, actor Michael B. Jordan’s production company Outlier Society inked a first-look deal with Warner Bros. In February Marsai Martin signed a first-look deal with Universal through her company Genius Productions.

MACRO Media Company Signs First-Look Deal With Warner Bros. was originally published on newsone.com

