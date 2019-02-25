CLOSE
Report: Jordyn Woods Blaming Tristan Thompson Hook-Up on the Alcohol

Jordyn Woods is taking a page out of Jamie Foxx’s playbook and is blaming the Tristan Thompson tryst on the alcohol.

Sources tell TMZ, Woods was wasted before the she went to the house party where she was seen snuggled up to the Cleveland Cavilers player.

She says she was actually blackout drunk and doesn’t remember how she got to the party or anything that happened there. She apparently started crying when she was told what she did.

Woods is reportedly begging bestie Kylie Jenner for forgiveness as well as Khloe, who has since kicked Tristan to the curb. Sources say Woods rarely drinks, but when she does, it ends badly.

Clearly.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join! [caption id="attachment_3023361" align="aligncenter" width="724"] Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty[/caption] The tea is piping hot today! Khloe Kardashian has reportedly dumped her fuck boi of a financé Tristan Thompson after he was allegedly caught making out with Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods. https://www.instagram.com/p/BsEwUGIHmsV/ According to TMZ, Tristan spent Valentine’s Day with Khloe and their daughter then hit up club Delilah nightclub where sources say he was cuddled up with Jordyn. Apparently witness saw the duo “all over each other in the club” and “making out.” Khloe reportedly broke up with him immediately after she found out about their encounter. Jordyn is Kylie’s closet friend and has lived with her for years. It’s unfathomable Jordyn would do something like this, but we’ll just have to wait for the follow-up reports. Tristan took to Twitter to deny allegations but quickly deleted it. “Fake news,” he wrote. Khloe and her best friend Malika both took to Twitter to somewhat confirm the news. https://www.instagram.com/p/BuFEdkHhPBT/ https://www.instagram.com/p/BuFGucGhZI8/ If you don't know who Jordyn is, she's a California girl who forged a friendship with Kylie after moving to Calabasas at the age of 13. Kylie has now unfollowed Jordyn on social media in the wake of this scandal. She's also friends with Jaden Smith and is close to his father, Will Smith. In fact, she refers Will Smith as ‘Uncle Willy.’ Jordyn is also a model, having been represented by Wilhelmina International's Curve division for plus-sized women. Since then, it looks like she's dropped some weight and kept her curves. We've complied 25 of her hottest photos from social media in the gallery below.

