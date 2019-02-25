Black History Month 2019: Antoine Fuqua

Black History Month
Black History Month 2019: Antoine Fuqua

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the movie director–Antoine Fuqua.

Birth Date: January 19, 1966

Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Fun Facts: 

  • Antoine Fuqua directed the movies Training Day, The Equalizer, Brooklyn’s Finest, The Magnificent Seven, and more
  • Antoine Fuqua is married to actress Lela Rochon (Harlem Nights, Boomerang) and has 3 kids
  • Antoine Fuqua has directed music videos for Prince (The Most Beautiful Girl In The World), Stevie Wonder (For Your love), and Coolio (Gangsta’s Paradise)
  • Antoine Fuqua also partnered with actor Wesley Snipes to create the three part comic series ‘After Dark’

We thank you for your contributions Antoine Fuqua.

Black History Month 2019: Antoine Fuqua was originally published on Thebeatdfw.com

