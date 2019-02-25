Black History Month 2019: Antoine Fuqua

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the movie director–Antoine Fuqua.
Birth Date: January 19, 1966
Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Fun Facts:
- Antoine Fuqua directed the movies Training Day, The Equalizer, Brooklyn’s Finest, The Magnificent Seven, and more
- Antoine Fuqua is married to actress Lela Rochon (Harlem Nights, Boomerang) and has 3 kids
- Antoine Fuqua has directed music videos for Prince (The Most Beautiful Girl In The World), Stevie Wonder (For Your love), and Coolio (Gangsta’s Paradise)
- Antoine Fuqua also partnered with actor Wesley Snipes to create the three part comic series ‘After Dark’
We thank you for your contributions Antoine Fuqua.
