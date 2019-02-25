R. Kelly Out On Bail

Authorities say R. Kelly has posted bail and will be released from a Chicago jail within the hour according to reports by the Associated Press.

Kelly’s bail amount was 10 percent of the $1 million bond set by a judge Saturday. Over the weekend, it was reported that Kelly could not post his bail, plus if that’s not enough the R&B singer also owes $162,000 in back child support to ex-wife, Andrea Kelly.

Kelly is being charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse but continues to deny the allegations against him, pleading not guilty to 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse in his first court appearance since turning himself in on Friday night (Feb. 22).

