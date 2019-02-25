CLOSE
Have You Ever Forgiven A Friend For Something They Did While They Were Drunk? Jordyn Woods Blames It On The Alcohol

#DivaUnfiltered: Sooo have you ever found yourself forgiving a friend for something they said or did while they were intoxicated?

In light of the recent Tristan Thompson/ Jordyn Woods news cycle the latest reports say Jordyn is simply blaming it on the Goose…or whatever alcohol she was drinking. Allegedly she doesn’t drink often but this particular night, she was “blackout wasted” before she even arrived to the house party.

TMZ claims Woods didn’t even remember how she even got the party in the first place.

Soo could you forgive a friend that used poor judgement while they were drunk? Or is it sober thoughts come from a drunk mind?

