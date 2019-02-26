Black History Month 2019: Spike Lee

Today for Black History Month, we are highlighting the director Spike Lee.

Birth Date: March 20, 1957

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Fun Facts:

  • Spike Lee directed popular films like She’s Gotta Have It, Malcolm X, BlacKkKlansman, and Do the Right Thing
  • Spike Lee attended Morehouse College (earning a Bachelor’s degree) and New York University (earning a Master’s degree)
  • Spike Lee is a huge sports fan, favoring the New York Knicks and the New York Yankees
  • Spike Lee is married to Tonya Lewis and has 2 kids
  • Spike Lee has won 2 Emmy Awards and recently won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay
  • Spike Lee has become known for telling the stories of African Americans on film and addressing tough issues like racism

We thank you for you contributions Spike Lee.

