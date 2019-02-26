Today for Black History Month, we are highlighting the director Spike Lee.

Birth Date: March 20, 1957

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Fun Facts:

Spike Lee directed popular films like She’s Gotta Have It, Malcolm X, BlacKkKlansman, and Do the Right Thing

Spike Lee attended Morehouse College (earning a Bachelor’s degree) and New York University (earning a Master’s degree)

Spike Lee is a huge sports fan, favoring the New York Knicks and the New York Yankees

Spike Lee is married to Tonya Lewis and has 2 kids

Spike Lee has won 2 Emmy Awards and recently won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay

Spike Lee has become known for telling the stories of African Americans on film and addressing tough issues like racism

We thank you for you contributions Spike Lee.

Black History Month 2019: Spike Lee (PHOTOS)

Black History Month 2019: Spike Lee was originally published on Thebeatdfw.com