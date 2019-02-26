CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Janet Jackson Announces Las Vegas Residency

Leave a comment
2018 MTV Europe Music Awards

Source: Dutch Press Photo/WENN.com / WENN

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Janet Jackson is heading to the strip!

The singer announced Metamorphosis, her Las Vegas residency Tuesday. It kicks off this spring and will run through the summer at Park Theater at Park MGM resort.

Related: Janet Jackson’s Greatest Performance Photos Through The Years

Jackson will also celebrate the 30th Anniversary of “Rhythm Nation” during her residency. The shows will trace Jackson’s “path to self-love, empowerment, motherhood and activism, amidst the challenges she faced along her personal journey. She encourages her audiences to find their own light within themselves through her Metamorphosis,” according to a statement.

Related: Janet Jackson Inducted To Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Tickets for the 15-date run go on sale Saturday via Ticketmaster, with a presale for members of the artist’s fan club and Citi cardmembers beginning on Wednesday.

Janet Jackson’s Greatest Performance Photos Through The Years

29 photos Launch gallery

Janet Jackson’s Greatest Performance Photos Through The Years

Continue reading Janet Jackson’s Greatest Performance Photos Through The Years

Janet Jackson’s Greatest Performance Photos Through The Years

Janet Jackson is going to be inducted into the Hall Of Fame. “Janet Jackson has built a career so groundbreaking that she’s immediately identifiable on a first-name basis,” the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame wrote on its site. “She explored social issues, themes of empowerment and self-confidence, and influenced generations with her stylized music videos with innovative choreography.” https://www.instagram.com/p/BrVBxgUhNnO/ Here’s to looking back on her performances through the year.

Janet Jackson Announces Las Vegas Residency was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close