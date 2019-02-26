Nicki Minaj Says She Doesn’t Owe Tracy Chapman In Sample Lawsuit

Nicki Minaj found herself in the crosshairs of singer and songwriter Tracy Chapman after an unreleased track was leaked to the public. Minaj has fired back at Chapman, saying that while she did use the sample, the song was never sold and thus she doesn’t have to pay up.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Minaj is denying all allegations of wrongdoing in the case brought by Chapman claiming Nicki sampled her song “Baby Can I Hold You” on a track with Nas titled “Sorry.”

Minaj admits her team made several requests to Chapman to use her music and says those requests were denied. She also says she did record the song before getting permission.

In the court docs, Minaj says she did want to put “Sorry” on her album “Queen” but left it off due to not having clearance.

The outlet adds that Funkmaster Flex leaked the song to the public thus landing it on Chapman’s radar. The singer is seeking damages and an injunction against Minaj from using any of her original music.

