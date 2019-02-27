Offset ft. Gucci Mane “Quarter Milli,” Avrex ft. Termanology & KrumbSnatcha “Mobster 2” & More | Daily Visuals 2.26.19

Last Friday Offset became the last member of The Migos to finally drop his solo album, Father of 4, and after a weekend of waiting his fans finally get a visual to accompany the release.

The first post-album release visual comes for the Gucci Mane assisted “Quarter Milli” in which Offset and Guwop find themselves as bank robbers during the 1930’s (give or take a decade) complete with OG gangster attire and automobiles. There’s even a newsboy out on the street hustling some papers.

Back in the present Avrex links up with Termanology and KrumbSnatcha rock some 21st century gangsta gear while laying it down on the block in their clip to “Mobster 2.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ski Mask The Slump God, Mike Classic, and more.

OFFSET FT. GUCCI MANE – “QUARTER MILLI”

AVREX FT. TERMANOLOGY & KRUMBSNATCHA – “MOBSTER 2”

SKI MASK THE SLUMP GOD – “FAUCET FAILER”

MIKE CLASSIC – “INSECURITIES”

JACKIE SPADE FT. LUTE – “SECTION 8”

N.B.S. & PLANET ASIA – “CHAIN VETS”

STEVIE B – “CALL ME UP”

SHOOTER SHANE – “NEVER SAY NO”

MAKE STEELE – “ALL”

ATMOSPHERE – “DELICATE”

ILL ADVANCED – “GET BURIED”

YELAWOLF – “ELVIS MESSY”

