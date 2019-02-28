Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Is Auctioning Four Championship Rings—And All For a Good Cause

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has put four of championship rings up for auction. Now before you think he is in dire straights financially, the inventor of the legendary Sky Hook is doing quite fine in terms of money, and this is all for a great cause.

The Hall of Fame center is putting his 1980, 1985, 1987 and 1988 championship rings he earned while playing with the Los Angeles Lakers on the auction block with “much of the proceeds” going to his Skyhook Foundation charity that helps children learn about science, engineering, technology, and math.

The auction will be conducted by Goldin Auctions and will also include hundreds of other memorabilia items from his collection inlcuding uniforms, game-worn jerseys, trophies, and various keys to the cities he received. Also included is a game-used, signed and inscribed basketball from the final game of his legendary professional basketball career that scored an NBA-record 38,387 points.

Jabbar spoke on why he was auctioning off his memorabilia on his personal blog stating:

“When it comes to choosing between storing a championship ring or trophy in a room, or providing kids with an opportunity to change their lives, the choice is pretty simple. Sell it all.

Looking back on what I have done with my life, instead of gazing at the sparkle of jewels or gold plating celebrating something I did a long time ago, I’d rather look into the delighted face of a child holding their first caterpillar and think about what I might be doing for their future.

Since my life is still happening and ever-evolving, I am less personally attached to those items than I am to my desire to create new history for myself — and futures for others,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “Much of the proceeds from my auction will go to support my charity, the Skyhook Foundation, whose mission is to ‘give kids a shot that can’t be blocked.’

That’s a history that has no price.”

Some of the championship hardware start at a minimum bid of $60,000, so it’s going to cost you to own a piece of sports history. This is right here is why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the greatest of all time, and there should be no debate about that at all.

