First Lady Of Virginia Apologizes For Handing Black Students Cotton During Field Trip

One would think that after Pam Northam's husband was accused of wearing blackface in an old yearbook photo, she would be on best behavior.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam Attends Funeral For State Trooper

Source: Pool / Getty

Weeks after her husband, Gov. Ralph Northam’s, was accused of wearing blackface in a 1984 medical school yearbook, the First Lady of Virginia is also apologizing for a racist faux pas of her own.

According to NBC News, during a recent field trip to the Virginia’s Governor’s mansion, Pam Northam thought it was a good idea to pass out cotton to students, including those that were African-American.

“I regret that I have upset anyone,” Northam said on Wednesday.

“I am still committed to chronicling the important history of the Historic Kitchen, and will continue to engage historians and experts on the best way to do so in the future.”

Her apology comes after a Virginia state employee whose eighth-grade daughter and another Black child complained to Gov. Ralph Northam’s office about the incident, NBC wrote.

Naturally, Northam’s office and another parent on the trip stressed that the first lady was not singling out the Black students in any way, but not everyone is buying that story.

“[Mrs. Northam’s actions] do not lead me to believe that this Governor’s office has taken seriously the harm and hurt they have caused African Americans in Virginia or that they are deserving of our forgiveness,” the employee, Leah Dozier Walker, who oversees the Office of Equity and Community Engagement at the state Education Department, wrote on Feb. 25.

We’re not sure what is going on, but it’s clear that there are a lot of folks out there that need some sensitivity training, along with some common sense.

First Lady Of Virginia Apologizes For Handing Black Students Cotton During Field Trip was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

