Black History Month 2019: Will Packer

Photo by

Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

Black History Month 2019: Will Packer

Leave a comment

Today for Black History Month, we are highlighting film producer Will Packer.

NAACP Image Awards 2018 Press Room

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Birth Date: April 11, 1974

Hometown: St. Petersburg, Florida

Fun Facts:

Will Packer’s first film debut was in 1994; he’s since produced movies such as “This Christmas,” “Lockdown,” “Think Like A Man,” “Girls Trip,” “Ride Along,” and more

Will Packer is married to Heather Packer and has 3 kids

Will Packer attended Florida A&M University where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering

Will Packer is an entrepreneur who co-founded Rainforest Films with Rob Hardy

Will Packer’s films collectively have grossed over $1 billion worldwide

Thank you for your contributions Will Packer.

Sony Pictures' 'THINK LIKE MAN TOO' Atlanta Red Carpet Screening With Kevin Hart, LaLa Anthony, Terrence J, Romany Malco and Tim Story

Black History Month 2019: Will Packer (PHOTOS)

12 photos Launch gallery

Black History Month 2019: Will Packer (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Black History Month 2019: Will Packer (PHOTOS)

Black History Month 2019: Will Packer (PHOTOS)

Black History Month 2019: Will Packer was originally published on Thebeatdfw.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close