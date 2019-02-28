Anderson .Paak Has a New Album & Tour on the Way

Oxnard has been out for just over three months, and .Paak reportedly already has a new album on the way. According to the folks over at Rolling Stone, the Dr. Dre protégé is dropping a new project titled Ventura via Aftermath on April 12, and we are all-the-way ready.

“Growing up in Oxnard gave me the grit and the church to find this voice of mine. One town over, I went further and found my depth,” .Paak shared in a statement. “The duality of each place inspired me greatly and from that I made two albums at the exact same time, but held one back because that would have been too many songs to perform live for you all! I like ending things on an even number, so welcome to Ventura.”

NEW @AndersonPaak ALBUM APRIL 12 🚨 Fresh off his Grammy win for "Bubblin" and just over 3 months removed from the release of #Oxnard, Anderson Paak announces his new album, 'Ventura.' pic.twitter.com/qo2K4JZ0yl — MASS APPEAL (@MassAppeal) February 27, 2019

The release of Ventura—which was recorded around the same time that Oxnard was created—will be followed by the 21-date Best Teef in the Game tour that starts on May 17. Thundercat will be tagging along, with Earl Sweatshirt, Noname, Mac DeMarco and Jesse Reyez performing as openers on select dates only.

“Tickets go on sale on March 8th and each online ticket purchase will include a CD or digital copy of Ventura,” Rolling Stone adds. “Presale tickets will also be available for Ticketmaster Verified Fan registrants beginning March 4th and American Express card members for select markets beginning March 5th.”

You can cop your presales here when the time comes. Check out the tour dates below.

Anderson.Paak Best Teef in the Game Tour Dates, via Rolling Stone:

May 17 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

May 20 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *

May 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *

May 23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

May 26 – Westbrook, ME (Portland) @ Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row *

May 28 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion *

May 30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

June 1 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach **

June 2 – Detroit, MI (Rochester Hills) @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

June 4 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island **

June 6 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater **

June 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park **

June 8 – New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square **

June 11 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center #

June 12 – Dallas, TX (Irving) @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #

June 14 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

June 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort *

June 19 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum *

June 20 – Seattle WA @ WaMu Theater *

June 22 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre *

June 27 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

Thundercat to appear on all dates

Earl Sweatshirt *

Noname **

Mac DeMarco #

Jessie Reyez ^

Anderson .Paak Has a New Album & Tour on the Way was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: