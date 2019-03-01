Black History Month 2019 (Extended Bonus): Thomas Carter

Photo by

Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

Black History Month 2019 (Extended Bonus): Thomas Carter

Leave a comment

Today for Black History Month (extended bonus) we are highlighting the actor/film director Thomas Carter.

Premiere of 'When The Game Stands Tall' - Arrivals

Source: Bridow/WENN.com / WENN

Birth Date: July 17, 1953

Hometown: Smithville, TX

Fun Facts:

  • Thomas Carter directed hit movies like Metro (Eddie Murphy), Save The Last Dance, and Coach Carter (Samuel L. Jackson), to name a few
  • Thomas Carter attended Texas State University and earned his Bachelor’s degree in theatre
  • Thomas Carter has received two Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award for his works
  • As an actor, Thomas Carter has appeared on popular Black TV shows like Good Times and What’s Happening!!
  • Thomas Carter is known for his tactics to include African American diversity in his films

We thank you for your contributions Thomas Carter.

History Presents 'Night One' Of Events Series 'Roots'

Black History Month 2019: Thomas Carter (PHOTOS)

4 photos Launch gallery

Black History Month 2019: Thomas Carter (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Black History Month 2019: Thomas Carter (PHOTOS)

Black History Month 2019: Thomas Carter (PHOTOS)

Black History Month 2019 (Extended Bonus): Thomas Carter was originally published on Thebeatdfw.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close