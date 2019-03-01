Black History Month 2019 (Extended Bonus): Thomas Carter

Today for Black History Month (extended bonus) we are highlighting the actor/film director Thomas Carter.

Birth Date: July 17, 1953

Hometown: Smithville, TX

Fun Facts:

Thomas Carter directed hit movies like Metro (Eddie Murphy), Save The Last Dance, and Coach Carter (Samuel L. Jackson), to name a few

Thomas Carter attended Texas State University and earned his Bachelor’s degree in theatre

Thomas Carter has received two Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award for his works

As an actor, Thomas Carter has appeared on popular Black TV shows like Good Times and What’s Happening!!

Thomas Carter is known for his tactics to include African American diversity in his films

We thank you for your contributions Thomas Carter.

