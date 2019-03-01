2 Chainz Drops Latest LP ‘Rap or Go to the League’ [Listen]

Remember when albums used to drop on Tuesdays? Well the game done changed thanks to the internet and album releases are now a weekend thing and this time around 2 Chainz has got you covered with some new tunes for your days off.

Today the artist formerly known as Tity Boi releases his latest project Rap or Go to the League which comes in at 14 cuts deep and features heavyweights such as Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne and Chance The Rapper amongst many others. Interesting sidenote, LeBron James served as an A&R for Chainz latest album. Do with that information what you will.

Check out Rap or Go to the League below and let us know your thoughts on the album.

