La Struggle: Kylie Jenner Accused Travis Scott of Cheating

Kylie Jenner is causing headaches for Travis Scott fans. The Kardashian Klan member has accused her rapper baby daddy of cheating on her, leading to at least one canceled show, in Buffalo, already.

Says TMZ of the struggle:

Travis Scott says he postponed his AstroWorld concert in Buffalo Thursday night because of illness, but we’re told it’s more complicated than that … because Kylie accused him of cheating and he’s staying in L.A. to deal with it.

First of all, Travis’ reps say the rapper absolutely denies he cheated on Kylie. But, we’re told on Wednesday he flew back from the East Coast to surprise Kylie and Stormi. They were at her home in the evening, when she claimed to discover “evidence” he cheated on her. A major argument erupted and continued into Thursday.

Surely you’ve heard of Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian with Kylie’s now ex-best friend Jordyn Woods, right?

Hopefully, La Flame doesn’t become the latest victim of the infamous Kardashian Kurse.

