The Maryland House of Delegates on Thursday unanimously censured Del. Mary Ann Lisanti, who continues to face calls for her resignation after she admitted to using a racial slur.

“This is a serious situation and it warrants a serious response from this body,” House majority leader Del. Kathleen Dumais said on the House floor prior to the resolution’s adoption. “Outside of elections, the power to discipline members is hours and ours alone.”

Dumais, who said the vote marked a “sad day,” said she hoped the vote sent a message that such language would not be tolerated. The vote was 137-0.

Source:FoxBaltimore

MD House Of Delegates Formally Censures Delegate Mary Ann For Racial Slur