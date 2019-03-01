Ravens’ Running Back Alex Collins Arrested After Car Crash

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Breaking News On Your Phone. Text WOLB to 71007 to join!

Police arrested Ravens running back Alex Collins early Friday morning after a car crash in Owings Mills.

Baltimore County Police tell CBS Baltimore, officers responded to a report of a car hitting a tree in the 10000 block of Dolfield Road around 6:48 a.m. It’s about a mile from the Ravens facility.

During the course of the investigation, 24-year-old Collins was arrested at the scene.

He has not been formally charged. No word on whether Collins was the one driving.

The Ravens are aware of his arrest. No comment from Collins yet.

