Black Women’s History – Shirley Chisholm

In 1968, Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm became the 1st black woman to serve in Congress. In 1972, she became the 1st woman to run for President in a major political party. From 1969 to 1983, she represented New York’s 12th Congressional District for 7 consecutive terms. Not only was she active in politics, but she was also an educator, an author and devoted her life to Civil rights and women’s issues.

Pioneers, like Shirley Chisholm, inspire me to look past what seems to be the glass ceiling and shoot for the stars when it comes to working in my passion. Women aren’t confined to just being homebodies and housewives, having and raising children and taking care of their spouses. They are also out in the workforce, making waves, creating their own lanes, and breaking down social barriers. Whatever you aspire to be, do or create, go for it! Don’t allow anybody’s closemindedness to stop you!

Get out there and MAKE YOUR MARK!

