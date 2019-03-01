Juelz Santana Begins 2-Year Jail Sentence

Juelz Santana has started his involuntary and extended vacation. Reportedly, the Diplomats rapper has begun his 27-month jail sentence.

Reports Page Six:

The Federal Bureau of Prison’s website shows that the rapper, whose real name is LaRon James, is now an inmate at Petersburg Medium Federal Corrections Institution in Hopewell, Va.

The “Love and Hip Hop” star, 37, was arrested last March after security at Newark Liberty International Airport found a loaded gun and oxycodone pills in his carry-on luggage. He originally fled the airport but turned himself in days later.

In December, the rapper was sentenced to 27 months in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft.

Juelz did get married to his longtime girlfriend and baby mama Kimbella, though.

Hold ya head, Juelz.

