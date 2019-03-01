Remy Ma and Papoose hit up The Real to reveal their “golden child” to the world and wow, she’s gorgeous.

Pap and Remy welcomed Reminisce MacKenzie Mackie to their blended family back in December. Since then, they’d been sharing adorable photos of their baby girl, but we hadn’t actually seen her face until they sat with The Real this week. After the golden child’s big reveal, Remy hit Instagram with the specifics, tellings fans Reminisce was born on December 14th and weighed in at 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

“This baby is EVERYTHING me & her father, my husband @papoosepapoose prayed she would be and EVEN MORE!,” the “Melanin Magic” rapper wrote. “Thank you to all the pages that are being respectful of our family and an even bigger thank you to my @therealdaytime family…I love & appreciate you all so much; so glad she got to meet all her aunties & uncles.”

Meet the newest addition to the Mackie family below…she’s so adorable.

Photo: Getty

Remy Ma & Papoose Introduce Their ‘Golden Child’ To The World — Meet Reminisce MacKenzie [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: