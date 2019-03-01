The world’s sexiest man plans to show more of his comedic range on his next project. Idris Elba is starring in a new sitcom that finds him as a live in babysitter.

As spotted on Vibe the Golden Globe award winner will play a washed up DJ trying to get his life together in Turn Up Charlie. In the trailer Elba’s character is clearly on a career slump until he reconnects with an old friend who is married to a world famous DJ. Days later he gets a call from his buddy with an offer for work with his star wife but the opportunity has nothing to do with music.

To rebuild his struggling music career he takes a nanny job watching over their 11-year-old daughter. Providing childcare is clearly out of the life long bachelor’s wheelhouse which provides the basis of the humorous plot. The series also stars Piper Lisa Perabo and JJ Feild; Elba also serves as an executive producer.

Turn Up Charlie will debut on Netflix on March 15 with eight episodes slotted for the first season. You can view the official trailer below.

—

Photo: NICK WALL/NETFLIX

Idris Elba Is A DJ Turned Nanny In New Netflix Series ‘Turn Up Charlie’ [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

