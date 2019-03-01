Tommy Boy Records Decides Not To Release De La Soul’s Back Catalog

Hip-Hop fans worldwide watched patiently as De La Soul depicted via social media their battle in getting their back catalog digitally released. After the trio spoke upon the lopsided royal splits in favor of the label, Tommy Boy Records has decided to instead negotiate a better deal and will halt the release of the past projects.

“Because Tommy Boy has not had the opportunity to sit down together with De La Soul and finalize our negotiations — something we’ve wanted to do for months — we have decided to postpone the digital release of their catalog scheduled for tomorrow,” the statement reads. “We know fans are eager to hear these amazing recordings and we are hopeful for a quick resolution.”

While a rep for Tommy Boy stressed to Variety that sampling was not a central issue of the disagreement and “negotiating points are still to be finalized,” the group’s catalog with the label has been plagued by legal issues over uncleared samples since shortly after the release of their first album, “3 Feet High and Rising,” some 30 years ago. That album — widely considered to be one of the best and most influential hip-hop albums ever released — and several other titles from the group never have been legally available on streaming services, as the catalog has moved from Tommy Boy to Warner Bros. and back again without the sampling issues being resolved.

The albums were slated to be released today (March 1).

