Could The Washington Redskins Land Pro Bowl Receiver Antonio Brown?

Could the Redskins add a pro bowl receiver this off-season?

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter is reporting that the Washington Redskins are one of 3 teams showing the most interest in acquiring Pittsburgh Steelers pass catcher Antonio Brown.

The two other teams? The Tennessee Titans and Oakland Raiders.

Other teams have inquired but according to sources, the Skins, Raiders, and Titans are the favorites to land the receiver. If the Steelers, in fact, prefer sending Brown to an NFC team, the burgundy and gold could be the odds on favorite. Brown requested a trade from the Steelers in January.

Brown owns an NFL-record six consecutive 100-catch seasons and is considered one of the top wide receivers in Football. After a tumultuous 2018-19 campaign with the Steelers including what looks to be major issues with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio is looking for a fresh start.

