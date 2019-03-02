Napa Valley’s First Black-Owned Wine Estate Inks Deal With Delta Air Lines

The creators behind Napa Valley’s first Black-owned winery estate are continuing to make monumental moves in the wine and spirits industry. According to the Philadelphia Tribune, Brown Estate Vineyards has inked a deal with Delta Air Lines to have its wine collection available on their flights.

Delta Airlines is ending Black History Month on a high note. The airline is partnering with Brown Estate Winery, the first black-owned winery Napa Valley. https://t.co/qs4XZ8QxgD — Blavity News (@Blavity) March 1, 2019

The partnership between the airline and the winery is a part of Delta’s effort to take a more inclusive approach in regards to the vendors that the company works with. The brand was introduced to Delta by Carlyne Scott who serves as a member on the company’s Black community business resource group. Initially, Brown Estate’s products were featured on a Delta flight from San Francisco to New York as part of a Black History Month special, but leaders at the airline decided that they wanted to take the partnership further. On Tuesday, Delta announced that Brown Estate wines will become one of their suppliers during the 2019-2020 winter season.

The leadership team at Delta is excited to bring the brand on board. “Partnering with innovative, diverse suppliers from certified small-, minority- and women-owned businesses like Brown Estate is fundamental to Delta’s strategy to keep climbing year-round,” Heather Ostis, Vice President of Supply Chain Management, Delta Air Lines, said in a statement. “Seeking employee perspectives and leveraging unique ideas brings us closer to meeting that goal, while creating the highest quality experience for our customers.”

Deneen Brown—who founded the company with her siblings 24 years ago and now serves as president of Brown Estate Vineyards—says that this is a major win for her and her family and is excited to partner with Delta. “We are delighted to partner with Delta Air Lines,” said Brown. “Delta’s all-in commitments to the spirit of inclusion and to their wine program are perfectly aligned with our core values at Brown Estate.” Brown Estate Vineyards is not only the first but the only Black-owned winery estate in Napa Valley, California.

There is a need for more representation in the wine industry. Research shows that less than 5 percent of wineries in the U.S. are Black-owned.

