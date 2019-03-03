Antonio Brown Rips Into Pittsburgh Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger & Shannon Sharpe On ‘The Shop’

LeBron James HBO talk show, The Shop —since it’s debut back in August of 2018— has always managed to spark up a conversation immediately after it airs thanks to its guest. The fourth episode of the groundbreaking show didn’t disappoint thanks in large part to Antonio Brown and his blonde ‘stache.

Friday’s (March 1) episode featured Comedian/Actors Jamie Foxx, Jerrod Carmichael, New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis, rappers 2 Chainz, Meek Mill, and disgruntled Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Antonio Brown. The assembled guest touched on a range of topics but it was Brown who had viewers talking after he aired out the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin, Ben Roethlisberger, Shannon Sharpe, and Randy Moss.

When the conversation shifted to what athletes were willing to due to make money, Brown immediately pointed out that most NFL players have to do whatever because “they don’t set themselves up for the career after.” He then pointed to NFL greats Shannon Sharpe and Randy Moss for taking on gigs as analysts and talking heads on both Fox Sports and ESPN. Brown didn’t really have much to say about Moss, but he did have words for Sharpe for his criticism about his current behavior.

“This guy’s the biggest joke. You’re going to put the Hennessy and Backwoods up there then you finna criticize me? You a joke. You setting a bad example, and then you hating?

Brown wasn’t finished—he took the opportunity to hark on his desire to be traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers voicing his displeasure on how they are spinning the narrative against him.

“That’s the narrative they try to create once you doing your own thing. ‘Yo, this guy a distraction. He this type of guy.’ All I’ve ever been was a guy who came from Central Michigan, sixth round who worked his ass off.”

He followed that up by speaking on the Week 17 game where he was told to go home by Mike Tomlin.

“I’m a little banged up. So, I meet with Coach Tomlin, and I’m telling him like, hey, man, I’m a little banged up. So, I’m going to need a little time to get right. So, he’s like ‘if you’re banged up, man, just, you know, you, you can just go home.’”

Brown saved the best for last though when he took a very obvious shot at Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger pretty much stating Big Ben doesn’t take responsibility for his poor play.

“The type of guy he is. He feels like he’s the owner. Bro, you threw the shit to the D-lineman! What the f*ck? I’m over here wide open. You need to give me a better ball. But it’s like in the league, you’re going to have a guy from the team that’ll be like, boy, you can’t say nothing. I need you to get out there like, but it’s like why I got to be acting?”

Well, it’s apparent after this episode of The Shop the Antonio Brown, and Pittsburgh Steelers are definitely no more. Some are bigging up the wide receiver for speaking out, but a lot of people also feel he is hurting his trade value as well with his blatant disrespect. We still expect a team to make a move for the Pro Bowl wideout with the full understanding that he can become a handful.

Antonio Brown Rips Into Pittsburgh Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger & Shannon Sharpe On ‘The Shop’ was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: