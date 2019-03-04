News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Friend Who Bailed R.Kelly Out of Jail Receives Bomb Threat at Daycare

Leave a comment
R. Kelly Appears In Court For Aggravated Sexual Abuse Charges

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Chicago Police are investigating a bomb threat at the daycare owned by the friend who bailed out R.Kelly.

Officials tell TMZ, multiple calls came in Saturday for a bomb threat at the daycare Valencia P. Love either currently works at or used to work at. It was evacuated. Luckily, no one was hurt.

You may remember, Love posted the $100,00 bond R. Kelly needed to get out jail in Chicago last week. She also posted a lengthy statement afterward, saying R. Kelly wasn’t a monster and she believes he’s innocent.

Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations

11 photos Launch gallery

Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations

Continue reading Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations

Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations

We all know about the accusations of sexual assault against singer R. Kelly but do we know the timeline of how and when it happened? Take a look to learn more.

Friend Who Bailed R.Kelly Out of Jail Receives Bomb Threat at Daycare was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close