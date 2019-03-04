Speed Limit Lowered on Baltimore Washington Parkway to 40 MPH

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Breaking News On Your Phone. Text WOLB to 71007 to join!

The speed limit on the Baltimore Washington Parkway has been lowered to 40 miles per hour between Maryland State Routes 197 and 32.

National Park Service officials say that they are making this change to calm traffic and make it easier for drivers to react to poor road conditions. Superintendent Matt Carroll says, “We need drivers to slow down. Reducing your speed will make it safer for you and for the crews working every day to address current road conditions.”

A project to repave the parkway from MD 197 to 198 is set to begin in fall 2019.

