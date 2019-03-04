CLOSE
The DMV
Maryland Bill Allowing Life-Ending Drugs Advances

Two Maryland legislative panels have advanced a bill to allow the terminally ill to end their lives with a doctor’s help.

The House Health and Government Operations Committee and the House Judiciary Committee voted for the bill Friday. It now goes to the House of Delegates.

