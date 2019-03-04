Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Breaking News On Your Phone. Text WOLB to 71007 to join!
Two Maryland legislative panels have advanced a bill to allow the terminally ill to end their lives with a doctor’s help.
The House Health and Government Operations Committee and the House Judiciary Committee voted for the bill Friday. It now goes to the House of Delegates.
Source:Fox Baltimore
Maryland Bill Allowing Life-Ending Drugs Advances was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
