CLOSE
Viral News
HomeViral News

Photo of Morehouse Professor Holding A Student’s Baby While Teaching Goes Viral

Dr. Nathan Alexander lended a hand to ensure that a young father in his class could take "good notes" during his math lecture.

Leave a comment

It really does take a village to raise a child, and it also takes one to uplift and empower their parents as well.

This is a belief that Morehouse College professor, Dr. Nathan Alexander, took to heart in class last week when a student in one of his math courses couldn’t find child care.

See, Wayne Hayer had to bring his baby Assata to class at the all-make HBCU when his babysitter fell through. Alexander offered to hold the little girl while teaching so that Hayer could take “better notes in class.”

According to BuzzFeed News, Alexander taught the entire 50-minute class while holding Assata in a carrier. He even continued to carry her after class while helping students with questions about the lecture.

The image was captured by fellow student Nick Vaughn who shared the pic on social media that has since gone viral. Take a look:

While Alexander looks like a natural holding the baby, he admitted he was worried he would not be able to successfully teach and hold her at the same time.

“I’m not a father, I don’t have children of my own,” Alexander recently told BuzzFeed News. “I was worried that she would start crying. But it actually went perfectly. She was extremely well-behaved.”

Alexander said he bounced the baby up and down, joking that perhaps his lecture is what helped put her to sleep.

“When she started falling asleep, I told the class ‘I guess I’m being boring right now,’” Alexander said.

In a Facebook post, Assata’s mother, Firda Hayer, wrote how touched she is for the teacher’s kindness and the support the couple has received from complete strangers. She also explained that her husband works two jobs along with being a full-time student.

“With us being thousands of miles away from family and friends, I’m usually left with the baby to myself,” Firda wrote.

“Anyone who is and has been a new mommy understands how overwhelming it can get. Wayne wanted to give me a break. Plus, he’d get to spend more time with Assata in the process. It’s a win-win. Thank you for encouraging us to continue to push forward. Thank you to black educators like Dr. Nathan Alexander for your compassion and understanding. This came at the right time. We plan and Allah plans; verily, Allah is the best of Planners.”

With so much bad news in the world, we definitely needed this story in our lives.

Thank you Dr. Alexander!

RELATED NEWS:

White Teacher Placed On Leave After Allegedly Ripping Out Braids From Student’s Scalp

First Lady Of Virginia Apologizes For Handing Black Students Cotton During Field Trip

Colin Kaepernick Teacher

These Teachers Have The Most Inspiring Black History Month Decorations We've Ever Seen!

32 photos Launch gallery

These Teachers Have The Most Inspiring Black History Month Decorations We've Ever Seen!

Continue reading These Teachers Have The Most Inspiring Black History Month Decorations We’ve Ever Seen!

These Teachers Have The Most Inspiring Black History Month Decorations We've Ever Seen!

[caption id="attachment_3022351" align="alignleft" width="747"] Source: Glen Mourning / @mourningknows[/caption] Black History Month is finally here and across the country there are dedicated and passionate teachers going above and beyond to ensure that their students have a memorable, inspiring and impactful February. One way they're doing that is by using their creativity and pride to decorate their classroom doors to pay homage to African-American heroes. One teacher that caught our eye was Glen Mourning, an author and fourth grade teacher from Friendship Public Charter School in Washington D.C. See, the 31-year-old educator and former football player used his door to highlight Colin Kaepernick for his school's annual door decorating contest. Mourning told HelloBeautiful that their school has a strong focus on social justice and strives to make the connection between those core values and learning, which is important for Friendship's predominately Black and Latino student population. "We don’t necessarily teach a mainstream curriculum, so we don’t start our Black History lessons with slavery," Mourning stressed. Adding, "Our kids and our families are used to knowing more about the contributions of folks like us from all different perspectives and time periods." https://twitter.com/schell50/status/1091092589766471681 For Mourning, Colin is a perfect example of someone stands up for Black lives, an example his students can relate to and one he can expand on. "It's a pretty abstract concept for our 9 and 10-year olds to understand the power of Colin choosing to take a knee and being ostracized for it. So we make sure they understand that he's more than just the 'dude with the Afro that took a knee,' but that these social injustices he's speaking about are still happening." He adds, "That, and the importance of integrity and how doing the right thing can mean that people will not always support you." Mourning also makes sure his students know about Kaepernick's work outside of football, teaching them about his, "Know Your Rights Camp, his foundation and how he has impacted people all round the world." "His actions are bigger than the NFL; it's a global thing." Mourning, who couldn't imagine not being a teacher, also wants for his students to have a more meaningful Black History Month than he had growing up. "I grew up in Connecticut, so Black History Month was basically a music teacher singing some slave song and only talking about Dr. King. There was no deeper meaning that made me feel me proud or wanted me to learn more," he explained. And given the current culture we live in, he stresses that our kids deserve better. "You turn on the TV and the radio and everything is anti to be proud of who you are. So as teachers we have to be as creative as possible on a regular basis and find ways for students to make connections with the world around us, so when they enter that world as adults, they know which side of the argument they are fighting for." Bravo to Mr. Mourning and other teachers like him who embody the phrase that "in order to be it, you need to see it." Take a look a some of our favorite Black History Month doors below:

Photo of Morehouse Professor Holding A Student’s Baby While Teaching Goes Viral was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close