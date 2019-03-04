CLOSE
Kanye Leads Gospel Service And North West Is The Hypest Praise Dancer Ever [VIDEO]

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - June 15, 2018

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

Via Bossip:

It’s been a rough week for the Kardashian Jenners, but Kanye West brought the whole family out for his weekly Sunday service so they could get some of what they need most in their lives — JESUS!

The paps captured the whole family leaving Sunday Services, but looks like Ye couldn’t keep his hands off the first lady of the church’s booty…

Speaking of Kim, Ye’s wife proudly posted up clips from church that shared the sounds of Kanye’s beautiful choir as well as daughter North dancing to the music. Super cute right?

