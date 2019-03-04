Via Bossip:

It’s been a rough week for the Kardashian Jenners, but Kanye West brought the whole family out for his weekly Sunday service so they could get some of what they need most in their lives — JESUS!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The paps captured the whole family leaving Sunday Services, but looks like Ye couldn’t keep his hands off the first lady of the church’s booty…

SEE ALSO: The Guy Who Dyes Kanye West’s Hair Explains Himself [PHOTOS]

Speaking of Kim, Ye’s wife proudly posted up clips from church that shared the sounds of Kanye’s beautiful choir as well as daughter North dancing to the music. Super cute right?

Sunday Service- Back To Life – Soul II Soul pic.twitter.com/L9jb1z2ft0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 3, 2019

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Kanye Leads Gospel Service And North West Is The Hypest Praise Dancer Ever [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com