Looks Like Issa Rae is Engaged! See The Gorgeous Ring!

Insecure star and creator Issa Rae doesn’t share much of her private life besides her posting pics of her amazing circle of friends and their lit parties on Instagram but it seems like she is letting us know that she is in love and engaged with one her latest post!

Although Issa has been quietly working on new projects and not posting much lately, she let us into another one of her epic parties, this time for Mardi Gras, and we noticed a very beautiful ring on that certain finger. She hasn’t confirmed or denied it but we did see the same ring in a couple other recent posts as well.

So who is the lucky man? We have NO idea! But we are anxious to find out! Is it one of the many men that we see at her parties? Is it someone in Hollywood maybe a castmate? Or maybe it’s someone that isn’t in the spotlight.

Either way, we are happy for our girl Issa and cannot wait to see this man or how gorgeous she will be on her wedding day. We just hope she shares it with us!

