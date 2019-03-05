After months of waiting, some form of relief has come for family and friends, as arrests were made Sunday in the brutal murder of Jacquelyn Smith.
Friends of Jacquelyn’s said this is the news they had been waiting for, and while they are horrified and sad, they are not shocked by the outcome.
Jacquelyn Smith’s mother is talking about the arrests in her daughter’s murder.
An elaborate lie is putting the death of Jacquelyn Smith in the national spotlight.
Smith’s husband Keith Smith and step daughter Valeria Smith are being held in Texas, both charged with first degree murder.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
1. Black Girls Rock!Source: 1 of 11
2. Missy ElliottSource: 2 of 11
3. Former First Lady Michelle ObamaSource: 3 of 11
4. Congresswoman Maxine WatersSource: 4 of 11
5. Harriet TubmanSource: 5 of 11
6. Viola DavisSource: 6 of 11
7. Ida Bell Wells-BarnettSource: 7 of 11
8. Sojourner TruthSource: 8 of 11
9. Serena WilliamsSource: 9 of 11
10. Rosa ParksSource: 10 of 11
11. Shirley ChisholmSource: 11 of 11
Source: Baltimore.CBSlocal
Mother Of Jacquelyn Smith Speaks Out About The Arrests Made In Murder Case was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com