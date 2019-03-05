DaBaby On Signing His Deal To Interscope: “God Don’t Close No Doors” [EXCLUSIVE]

DaBaby got Charlotte going crazy and it’s spreading across the entire country! Before his Baby On Baby album drops, the CLT rapper sits with the Radio Boss, Hardbody Kiotti to discuss his new label situation with Interscope and leaves a little word of inspiration.

“I always had a thing for music, so I said, ‘Why not?’ The first song I went in the studio and made was a hit,” he says. “I could never call it but I knew it was gon’ be something great. I just knew I could never answer the question ‘What are you going to be when you grow up?’ Cause it was just gon’ happen.”

As far as a finish line, DaBaby doesn’t even see the sky as a finish line. “Taking over the universe. We gon’ crazy. I’m more than just a rapper right now. It’s a whole lot going on. I’m not even going to be modest, I got the hottest independent label in the game. Don’t even expect nothing from me, just sit back and let it happen.”

