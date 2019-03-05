Big(ger) Ballin’: 5 Black Billionaires That Put Kylie Jenner’s Coins To Shame

Back in 2018, social media was in an uproar after Forbes magazine claimed that Kylie Jenner was the youngest “self-made billionaire” of the year, and folks weren’t too pleased about the term “self-made” being associated with a Kardashian/Jenner. Even Dictionary.com was fed up with those alternative facts. The digital lexicon shadily replied to Kylie’s controversial Forbes cover:

“Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided. Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman.”

On Tuesday, the famous business magazine reported that the 21-year old makeup maven is the youngest billionaire on the PLANET and of ALL TIME — dethroning Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg who was 23-years old when he went from millionaire to billionaire. Kylie Cosmetics is said to be worth at least $900 million, with Jenner owning 100 percent stake. Sheesh.

But once again, the public’s disdain for the term “self-made” associated with a someone like Jenner sparked a deeper conversation about what it takes to be wealthy and successful in America. @SamsRamblings tweeted:

“I have a HUGE problem with Forbes hyping up Kylie Jenner as a “self made billionaire.” First, she’s from a wealthy family in general and never had to struggle. Second, she was brought up in a media frenzy family and GIVEN a platform. There’s no self made anywhere in her story.”

@YerrBoyJosh joked: “Kylie jenner at 21 is a billionaire off make up and her family name im bouta change my name to kardashian put on a wig shove a pillow where my ass is to look like one of them and drop some shit.”

Don’t be fooled by the Forbes list, though. Black folks are out here making money in the B’s too. We all know about Queen Oprah Winfrey and Michael Jordan’s Billionaire status; however, they aren’t the only African Americans raking in nine figures.

Hit the flip to check out some Black Billionaires whose bucks blow Kylie Jenner’s out the Calabasas water.

