Bryce Harper’s Phillies Jersey Breaks Sales Record Within 24 Hours of Launch

The $330 million man, Bryce Harper, is already taking Philly by storm since his signing. Harper’s No.3 jersey has become the fastest selling in any sport.

Per Fanatic, Bryce Harper has knocked LeBron James off the throne who’s Los Angeles Lakers jersey held the previous sales record. Looks like the long wait for Harper to sign on the dotted line didn’t do anything to quell Phillies fans excitement at all.

Did you know @Bharper3407 @Phillies jersey is the #1 selling jersey of all-time in any sport for any player during the first 24 hours of a launch? https://t.co/UDksl7sidu — Fanatics (@Fanatics) March 3, 2019

Harper who initially donned the No.34 during his seven-year stint on the Washington Nationals opted to switch to No.3 in honor of the late Hall of Fame pitcher Roy Halladay who died tragically in a plane crash November 2017. Halladay wore the number during his four seasons on the Phillies.

Harper already is receiving praise from another Philadelphia Sports Hall of Famer Allen Iverson who also rocked the No.3 while collection ankles on the as a member of the Sixers. Iverson has high hopes for Harper’s tenure as Phillie saying a tweet his number will be retired by the franchise.

The excitement for the Phillies is definitely evident and it looks like the pennant race in the NL East is going to be very interesting.

