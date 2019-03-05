Missing You: Diddy Regrets Not Marrying Kim Porter

Brother Love is still grieving the loss of his former love. He took to social media to share his hurt but was served some humble pie in the process.

As spotted on Madame Noire the mogul recently shared a throwback photo of he and Kim Porter from the 1990’s. In the caption Combs made it clear he is still grieving her death simply stating “ SMH”.

While the post was generally perceived as heartfelt one of followers pointed out the obvious. “When she was alive you didn’t want to marry her. Confused negro. GTFOH.” Yikes.

Diddy owned up to dropping the ball replying “I know. Played myself SMH”. The admission came to many as a surprise considering his long history of avoiding the holy sacrament. In an interview with People he admitted that he had his reservations. “I think marriage is so serious. You’re making a commitment to somebody under law. Unless you’re ready to do everything that’s said, then you shouldn’t get married.”

Kim Porter passed away on November 15, 2018 at the age of 47 due to complications with pneumonia. The two dated on and off from 1994 to 2007. They had three biological kids together.

