A former Baltimore police sergeant has been indicted on federal charges related to assisting a member of the Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force.

CBS Baltimore reports:

A federal grand jury has indicted Baltimore Police Sergeant Keith Allen Gladstone, 51, of New Park, Pennsylvania on federal charges of conspiracy to deprive civil rights, conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States and witness tampering.

According to the indictment, on the evening of March 26, 2014, Gladstone, who was on duty, was having dinner with an officer listed as Officer 1 when he got a call on his cell phone from Wayne Jenkins, who was also a sergeant in the BPD and the officer-in-charge of an SES unit assigned to BPD’s western district.

W.J. was reportedly in panic because he had just deliberately run over an arrestee, D.S., in the front yard of a home in Northeast Baltimore.

Gladstone allegedly got a BB gun from the trunk of the BPD vehicle he was driving and drove wtih Officer 1 to the site of D.S.’s arrest on Anntana Avenue and Belair Road in NE Baltimore.

The indictment allges that Gladstone dropped the BB gun near the pickup truck where D.S. lay injured on the ground, unable to use his legs.

Gladstone joined the Baltimore Police Department as an officer in 1992 and was promoted to Sergeant in 2011. He retired from the BPD in December 2012, but was reinstated as a sergeant on December 9, 2013. In March 2014, he was the officer-in-charge of a Special Enforcement Section unit assigned to BPD’s western district. He retired from the BPD a second time in May 2017.

He appeared in court Tuesday, but has been released under federal supervision.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Former Police Sergeant Accused of Placing Gun at Arrest Scene & Witness Tampering was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: