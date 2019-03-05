Baltimore Gay Club Closing Its Doors

One of Baltimore’s largest gay nightclubs is closing its doors for good..

Grand Central owner Don Davis sold his 15,000-square-foot property to Baltimore-based Landmark Partners. They sealed the deal for $1.4 million, less than the original asking price for $1.85 million.

Jon Pannoni with Landmark Partners says the club will remain open until the start of the redevelopment, which is still in the planning stage. The redevelopment will likely include a retail space, in addition to “a full-service lunch/dinner/bar concept.” Pannoni wouldn’t say whether the future development would include another LGBTQ nightclub.

Grand Central began as Central Station Pub in 1991, expanding in 2003. At 67, Davis has been in the nightclub business for more than a half-century, but says his throat cancer prompted retirement.

