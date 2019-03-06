Three men have been arrested after police say they are responsible for at least 76 robberies across Baltimore County, Anne Arundel County, and Baltimore City.
Baltimore County Police say Dontrell Eric Glover, Milek Anton Rankin, and Marquis Davon Moore are believed to be linked to at least 18 armed robberies in Baltimore County, at least four in Anne Arundel County, and at least 54 in Baltimore City, with additional robberies still under investigation.
Source:FoxBaltimore
3 Men Linked To 76 Robberies Across Maryland was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
