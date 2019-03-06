Tony Lewis Jr. talks the importance of the Day of Empathy!

Tony Lewis Jr. joins Angie Ange in the Morning to discuss the importance of “Day of Empathy”. He relates to those who have loved ones locked away. His father was imprisoned when he was 9 years old and he’s lived the past 30 years of his life with him away. He understands that some people do deserve to be in jail but no everyone. Then for those who get out, we have to make sure we are there to help and guide them to living their new life so they don’t fall back into their old ways. See the full conversation above or below…

