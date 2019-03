Ami Brabson helps Angie Ange in the Morning Kick off Women’s History Month by joining as our Working Woman Wednesday feature! She is staring in a new one woman stage play showcasing some of the amazing woman in history. “Phenomenal Women” will entertain you but also make you think. Ami is an expereinced actor and has a lot of talents so this play will not disappoint!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: