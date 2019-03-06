Tamar Braxton’s Ex Vince Herbert Facing Eviction & Bad Check Lawsuits

Vince Herbert appears to be aligned deeply with the struggle, this after he was slapped with a pair of recent lawsuits. Herbert is facing suits regarding unpaid rent, which kicked off eviction procedures and for writing bounced checks.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Vince Herbert is being sued by a company called NK Real Estate Investments.

The suit claims Herbert entered into a one-year lease over a Los Angeles condo back in December 2018. Herbert was supposed to pay $37,000 a month but allegedly did not pay in February. He was served last month with a three-day notice to pay rent or quit.

The company sued Herbert for the unpaid rent of $38,850, plus other costs.

The outlet also adds Herbert wrote a pair of checks totaling $10,000 to a woman named Dakota Sal, which she said failed to process.

